Wilderness Road Hospitality: Inaugural Derby Brunch

Join us from 11 am - 1 pm on Saturday, May 6, in the Ballroom in Stanford for the Inaugural Derby Brunch benefit for the William Whitley House Endowment.

Tickets are $100 per person, which includes admittance to the Kentucky Derby-themed brunch and a built-in donation. Guests will enjoy party favors, historical stories and videos about Sportsman's Hill, replays of famous Derby races, a mixology experience, and a book signing with Dr. Mel Hankla, author of "Into the Bluegrass."

A cash bar will also be available, and the William Whitley House Endowment board members will be available for questions.

For more information call The Stanford Inn at 606-879-0555.