Wilderness Trail Distillery's Charity Chili Cook-Off

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Wilderness Trail Distillery's  Charity Chili Cook-Off

It's fall and that can only mean one thing here at Wilderness Trail — time to dig in to some delicious chili that's been prepared for a good cause.

The second annual Charity Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 20 is our fundraiser to assist the Danville Kiwanis' Christmas for Kids and Seniors. We're enlisting some of the best chili cooks and ask you to come and choose your favorite for the People's Choice Award. Tickets are $10 and allow you to enjoy unlimited tasting. You may obtain tickets by calling us at 859-402-8707.

For more information visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
859-402-8707
