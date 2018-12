Wilderness Trail First Friday

We kick off our inaugural First Friday event 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Visitors Center with music by Jonathan New. New is a self-described one-man, storytelling jam band from Somerset. The Caterer — Jerry Houck — is preparing food flavored with our spirits. Think Bourbon BBQ, Blue Heron Vodka marinated Blood Mary Skewers and Harvest Rum for a rum cake to satisfy your sweet tooth.

For more information call 859-757-0995 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com