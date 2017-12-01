Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House

Please join us Dec. 1 and 2 for our Holiday Open House. We will have some refreshments and a special drawing to be one of 25 participants in our June 6 Bourbon Affair event, Bourbon Science. Our Bourbon Science event will conclude with a chance to pick a barrel in the barrelhouse and fill a bottle from the barrel. Tickets to this event are valued at $150, but our open house guests can register for a chance to win a free ticket.

Open house hours are: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the open house. While visiting, enjoy one of our cocktails with the option to have it served an etched rocks glass for you to keep for $15. A little present for your collection or to give to a friend.

For more information visit wildernesstraildistillery.com