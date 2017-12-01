Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House

to Google Calendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House

Please join us Dec. 1 and 2 for our Holiday Open House. We will have some refreshments and a special drawing to be one of 25 participants in our June 6 Bourbon Affair event, Bourbon Science. Our Bourbon Science event will conclude with a chance to pick a barrel in the barrelhouse and fill a bottle from the barrel. Tickets to this event are valued at $150, but our open house guests can register for a chance to win a free ticket.

Open house hours are: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the open house. While visiting, enjoy one of our cocktails with the option to have it served an etched rocks glass for you to keep for $15. A little present for your collection or to give to a friend.

For more information visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

Info
Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wilderness Trail Holiday Open House - 2017-12-01 10:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Sunday

November 12, 2017

Monday

November 13, 2017

Tuesday

November 14, 2017

Wednesday

November 15, 2017

Submit Yours