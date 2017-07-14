Wilderness Trail Summer Jam

to Google Calendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Wilderness Trail Summer Jam

We are in the thick of summer and ready to do some jamming. We have three Summer Jams planned.

The first Summer Jam features Jason Sinkhorn 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14. Bring a lawn chair and listen to this Americana folk singer and songwriter from Junction City, KY.

His influences include Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings. He has been playing the Lexington and Louisville area since 2007, and his constant goal as an artist is preserving the voice of the common man through song. Sinkhorn is currently hard at work planning a debut album of original work slated for a fall 2017 release.

Cabin 12 Rolling Bistro and Catering will have delicious food for sale. Their menu includes cheeseburgers, chicken tacos, sriracha chicken sliders and handcut chips.

Mark your calendars:

Aug. 4: Still working on the perfomers, but Buddy's World Famous Food Truck will provide the food.

Sept. 1: Jonathan New performs.

For more information visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

Info
Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Wilderness Trail Summer Jam - 2017-07-14 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™