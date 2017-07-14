Wilderness Trail Summer Jam

We are in the thick of summer and ready to do some jamming. We have three Summer Jams planned.

The first Summer Jam features Jason Sinkhorn 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14. Bring a lawn chair and listen to this Americana folk singer and songwriter from Junction City, KY.

His influences include Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings. He has been playing the Lexington and Louisville area since 2007, and his constant goal as an artist is preserving the voice of the common man through song. Sinkhorn is currently hard at work planning a debut album of original work slated for a fall 2017 release.

Cabin 12 Rolling Bistro and Catering will have delicious food for sale. Their menu includes cheeseburgers, chicken tacos, sriracha chicken sliders and handcut chips.

Mark your calendars:

Aug. 4: Still working on the perfomers, but Buddy's World Famous Food Truck will provide the food.

Sept. 1: Jonathan New performs.

For more information visit wildernesstraildistillery.com