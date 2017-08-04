Wilderness Trail Summer Jam

We are in the thick of summer and ready to do some jamming.

Michael Evces. Evces lives in Danville and has played guitar and harmonica for over 20 years. His influences include Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Neil Young. His performances include original songs as well as familiar favorites across several genres. He plays regularly in Danville, Harrodsburg, and Lexington. Listen to him at: https://soundcloud.com/michaelevces.Buddy's World Famous Food Truck will provide the food.

Of course, enjoy Wilderness Trail Distillery’s cocktails made with Blue Heron Vodka and Harvest Rum at all of the Summer Jams.

Wilderness Trail Distillery, which is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, also produces Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. The first release of the Bourbon is this December.

For more information visit wildernesstraildistillery.com