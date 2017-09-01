Wilderness Trail Summer Jam

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Wilderness Trail Summer Jam

We are in the thick of summer and ready to do some jamming.

Jonathan New, guitarist with the West Coast Turnarounds, performs and there will be delicious food.

Of course, enjoy Wilderness Trail Distillery’s cocktails made with Blue Heron Vodka and Harvest Rum at all of the Summer Jams.

Wilderness Trail Distillery, which is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, also produces Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. The first release of the Bourbon is this December.

For more information visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
