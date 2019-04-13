Wildflower Extravaganza & Ohio Valley Birding Festival at John James Audubon State Park

Two of John James Audubon State Park’s most popular and long-running programs are teaming up for a combined Spring Event! Venture to the park to participate in Wildflower Extravaganza and the Ohio Valley Birding Festival, both on April 13, 2019. Beginning bright and early, this day will be jam-packed with activities to choose from!

Wildflower Extravaganza: As the winter forest awakens, spring wildflowers emerge. Join us for leisurely hikes in and around our woods as we try to identify as many wildflowers as we can. A naturalist will share traditional Native American and early American uses and folklore about the plants.

Ohio Valley Birding Festival: A day filled with activities for all who have an interest in birds: Hikes led by birding experts, presentations, live birds of prey, Family Fun birding activities and crafts, citizen-science opportunities through hands-on bird banding and MORE!

All activities are FREE on April 13, 2019.

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov