Wildflower Extravaganza at Audubon State Park

Spring wildflowers are slowly emerging in John James Audubon State Park!

Join our Park Naturalist for wildflower forays into the woods - 9 A.M. and 11 A.M. for 1/4-1/2 mile leisurely ID walks. A longer 1-mile scavenger hunt hike over nature preserve trails will take place at 1 P.M. For up-close photos and stories pertaining to folklore and pioneer uses for various wildflowers, head for the Audubon Museum Theater for our Naturalist's presentation, "Spring Wildflowers of Audubon State Park" at 10 A.M.

All activities are free! Hikes begin at the Audubon Museum. No registration required.

For any questions, please contact: Lisa Hoffman at (502)782-9727 or email to lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.