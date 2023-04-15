Wildflower Extravaganza at John James Audubon State Park

Wildflower Walks--9:00 A.M. and 11 A.M.: Leisurely ¼ - 1/2-mile naturalist-led walk in and around our woods. Will likely pass by areas of Virginia Bluebells, Cut-Leaf Toothwort, Dutchman’s Breeches, Mayapples, and more. Gather on the Audubon Museum front lawn. Walk will cover an accessible trail suitable for all ages and abilities. Approx. 45 minutes.

Spring Wildflowers of Audubon State Park—10:00 A.M.: Attend this indoor photo presentation on the typical early spring flora found in John James Audubon State Park. Park Naturalist, Lisa Hoffman, will introduce you to our common wildflowers and share some interesting folklore and Native American/early pioneer uses for the plants. Meets inside the Audubon Museum. Approx. 45 minutes.

Wildflower Walk & Scavenger Hunt--1:00 P.M.: Meet on the Audubon Museum front porch for this moderately challenging 1-mile walk over hilly terrain. This naturalist-led hike will point out early spring wildflowers and will share traditional uses and folklore about the plants. We will up the fun by making it a scavenger hunt! How many flowers can you check off the list? Approx. 1 to 1.5 hours.

All activities are free! Questions? Please contact Lisa Hoffman at (502)782-9727 or email to lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov