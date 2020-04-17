Wildflower Pilgrimage at Carter Caves

The hills come alive every spring at Carter Caves with emerging blooms of many shapes and colors decorating the forest floor. You will be able to experience the beauty of the area during special programming focusing on the flora, fauna, and history of the Carter Caves area. Whether you are an experienced wildflower enthusiast, a beginner bloomer, or just enjoy being in the woods, this is the perfect event for you to get outside and experience the natural beauty of spring. Thanks to the Friends of Carter Caves, no registration is necessary -- the event is free.

For more information call (606) 286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov