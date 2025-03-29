× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Wildflower Walk - 2 Wildflower Walk with Tavia

Wildflower Walk with Tavia at Creasey Mahan

FREE. Donations encouraged.

Join Creasey Mahan’s Executive Director, Tavia Cathcart Brown, author of two natural history books, on a two-hour walk in the beautiful Woodland Garden that will be showcasing stunning spring wildflowers and ferns. Tavia will share medicinal uses and folklore, as well as ingenious ways plants compete for pollinators!

Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Difficulty is easy to moderate. Rain date: April 12th.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/