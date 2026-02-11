Wildflower Weekend 2026 at Carter Caves State Resort Park

Join us Saturday, April 11 & Sunday, April 12, 2026 for a weekend celebrating Kentucky’s beautiful native wildflowers! Enjoy guided hikes, educational programs, and a fun hands-on activity for all ages as we welcome spring to the park.🌼 Saturday, April 1110:00 AM – Jr. Naturalist Day (Ages 6–13, $15 per child. Reservations required—call 606-286-7009.)11:00 AM – All About Kentucky’s Wildflowers (Free!)1:00 PM – Wildflower Hike on the Horn Hollow Trail (Free!)6:00 PM – Afternoon Wildflower Hike of Tygart’s Gorge (Free!)🌿 Sunday, April 1210:00 AM – Wildflower Hike around Smoky Lake (Free!)2:00 PM – Make Your Own Native Seed Bomb! (Free!)Whether you’re a wildflower enthusiast, nature lover, or just looking for a fun family weekend outdoors, there’s something for everyone.

For more information about the park, call (606) 286-7009 or visit parks.ky.gov