Wildflower and Fern Walks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Join Creasey Mahan’s Executive Director and author of two books, Tavia Cathcart Brown, on an exciting two-hour walk filled with spring wildflowers, woodland ferns, and lots of fresh air on the grounds of the preserve. Visitors will find winding trails with all varieties of trees, wildflowers, and shrubs and woodlands, wetlands and meadows full of native grasses, springs, songbirds, and a meandering stream.

For more information call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
