× Expand Second Chances Wildlife Center Wildlife Baby Shower guests meeting baby animals being cared for by Second Chances Wildlife Center

Wildlife Baby Shower at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Baby season is here, and we have tons of wildlife babies coming into our center to receive care, rehabilitation, and ultimately be returned back to the wild. This special event is the only time you are able see these amazing wildlife babies up close and in person.

Due to the popularity of this event, ticket times will be staggered. Options are 12:00-1:30PM and 2:00-3:30PM. $5 per person to attend the Wildlife Baby Shower (2+ years). Tickets can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite or at the door. All ages welcome, but children must be accompanied at all times by an adult.

Also, bring some extra dollars with you for the kids to play games and activities that we will have.

Family-friendly games and activities include:

- Meet and learn about 4 different wildlife babies

- Stinko, a skunk-themed version of Plinko

- Treasure bags, filled with sand and surprises for children to sift through

We invite you to bring gifts from our wish list for the babies.

Ongoing Needs:

Forever stamps

Costco or Bounty paper towels

Swifter wet wipes

Baby wipes

Tide Free or Cheer detergent

Gift cards to Lowes for wood, wire, hardware for cages

Gift cards to Krogers for veggies, fruit, meat, and yogurt

Gift cards to Costco for chicken, paper towels, baby wipes, clorox wipes

Almonds, hazelnuts in shell

Account credit to All Pets Vet (502) 384-0551 (for medicines, surgeries, X-rays)

Baby Formula credit to Fox Valley Nutrition (your payment will be applied to us after you let them know who and where we are: in Mt Washington, Ky!)

Nemex2 (liquid de-wormer)

Advantage Multi for cats, 5-9lb (flea prevention)

For more information call 502.821.9541.