Wildlife Hike at the Preserve at Creasey Mahan
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Donation: $5/members - $10/non-members, children 6 and younger are free
Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Naturalist Jacob Crider will help reveal wildlife along the hike in addition to the favorite hiding spots of reptiles and amphibians such as frogs, snakes, and salamanders. He’ll point out a variety of gorgeous birds and insects and the friendly faces of wildflowers will be greeted and identified along the way. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Difficulty is easy to moderate. Masks are optional. We encourage you to bring binoculars, camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity! Register at their website.
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/