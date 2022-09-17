× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Wildlife Hike

Wildlife Hike at the Preserve at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $5/members - $10/non-members, children 6 and younger are free

Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Naturalist Jacob Crider will help reveal wildlife along the hike in addition to the favorite hiding spots of reptiles and amphibians such as frogs, snakes, and salamanders. He’ll point out a variety of gorgeous birds and insects and the friendly faces of wildflowers will be greeted and identified along the way. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Difficulty is easy to moderate. Masks are optional. We encourage you to bring binoculars, camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity! Register at their website.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/