Wildlife, Heritage and Outdoor Festival

Mike Miller Park 596 US-68, Benton, Kentucky 42025

 Wildlife, Heritage and Outdoor Festival

The goal of this festival is to create a family oriented event that celebrates our community assets, opportunities, and traditions that have contributed to a long-standing outdoor heritage in Western Kentucky. Through this festival, we hope to create a culture that celebrates our outdoor heritage and maintain this heritage long into the future as our communities grow.

Festival activities will include a Score a Whitetail exhibit; the Ducks Unlimited Wildlife Calling Contest with the Murray State University Wildlife Society; Live Music; Photography Contest with Marshall County Photography Club; Youth Fishing Derby with FLW; Wildlife Exhibits; Hunter Education Range with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources; Archery Tutorials with Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge; a pumpkin patch and hayride; CFSB’s Outdoors Kids Corner; Bowfishing and kayak demonstrations with Kentucky Lake Outdoors; a farmers market; plus a variety of educational booths and craft vendors.

For more information call 270-493-6196  or visit Facebook: Wildlife Heritage and Outdoor Festival

Mike Miller Park 596 US-68, Benton, Kentucky 42025
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270-493-6196
