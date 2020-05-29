× Expand Event logo Event logo

Wildman Days 2020 in Lawrenceburg

Kentucky's premiere Bigfoot Festival is back for the 3rd installment. Celebrating Lawrenceburg and Anderson County's close connection to bigfoot, Wildman Days is filled with events, including live music, crazy contests, food and craft vendors, and more. Celebrities from Animal Planet's Find Bigfoot made appearances in 2018 and 2019. And in 2019, a classic car cruise-in and professional wrestling were added. Come visit Lawrenceburg the last weekend of May and find out what's new for this year.

For more information call (502) 517-9884.