Wildman Days Street Festival in Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Do you think Bigfoot is real? Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, you’ll want to come to downtown Lawrenceburg May 31-June 2 for Wildman Days, Kentucky’s only Bigfoot street festival. You’ll get to experience Anderson County’s unique connection to Bigfoot – who many people have reported seeing over the years in an area near the Kentucky River not far from the Wild Turkey distillery – or just enjoy the other wildman activities, live entertainment, and festival food being planned for this unique event.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit wildmandays.com

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
