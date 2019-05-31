Wildman Days Street Festival in Lawrenceburg

Do you think Bigfoot is real? Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, you’ll want to come to downtown Lawrenceburg May 31-June 2 for Wildman Days, Kentucky’s only Bigfoot street festival. You’ll get to experience Anderson County’s unique connection to Bigfoot – who many people have reported seeing over the years in an area near the Kentucky River not far from the Wild Turkey distillery – or just enjoy the other wildman activities, live entertainment, and festival food being planned for this unique event.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit wildmandays.com