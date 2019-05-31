Wildman Days in Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Wildman Days in Lawrenceburg

Kentucky's only street festival dedicated to the Kentucky Wildman - aka Bigfoot - returns to downtown Lawrenceburg the first weekend of June. It will be packed with family fun, carnival rides, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, contests, speakers and more.

Admission is free. Carnival rides will require tickets to be purchased at the event.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit wildmandays.com

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-598-3127
