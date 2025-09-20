× Expand Wildman Triathlon Experience 1431409921 Athletes at Taylorsville Lake

Wildman Triathlon Experience in Lawrenceburg

WildMan Triathlon – A race as legendary as the creature it’s named after.

Swim, bike, and run through the rolling bluegrass hills of Central Kentucky, where the whispers of Bigfoot sightings are more than just tall tales. Set in the heart of Anderson County, this course will test your endurance across rugged terrain, open water, and scenic countryside. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or chasing the legend itself, one thing’s for sure—this race is not for the faint of heart.

Think you have what it takes to outrun the WildMan? Sign up now and prove it.

Sign up with the link below at “website” or type in https://wildmanexperience.com in your browser.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/the-wildman-triathlon-experience/