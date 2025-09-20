Wildman Triathlon Experience in Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg 100 West Court Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Wildman Triathlon Experience in Lawrenceburg

WildMan Triathlon – A race as legendary as the creature it’s named after.

Swim, bike, and run through the rolling bluegrass hills of Central Kentucky, where the whispers of Bigfoot sightings are more than just tall tales. Set in the heart of Anderson County, this course will test your endurance across rugged terrain, open water, and scenic countryside. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or chasing the legend itself, one thing’s for sure—this race is not for the faint of heart.

Think you have what it takes to outrun the WildMan? Sign up now and prove it.

Sign up with the link below at “website” or type in https://wildmanexperience.com in your browser.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/the-wildman-triathlon-experience/

Info

Lawrenceburg 100 West Court Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Fitness, Sports
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Wildman Triathlon Experience in Lawrenceburg - 2025-09-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wildman Triathlon Experience in Lawrenceburg - 2025-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wildman Triathlon Experience in Lawrenceburg - 2025-09-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wildman Triathlon Experience in Lawrenceburg - 2025-09-20 00:00:00 ical