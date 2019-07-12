William Shakespeare's As You Like It at Market House Theatre

In this charming romantic comedy that centers on Rosalind and Orlando, everything seems to get turned around: lords and ladies are banished from court, brothers are at odds and guises abound in the Forest of Arden. Set in the here and now with the same great Shakespeare text, this amusing and often-musical world of royalty, rebels and clowns comes together in the end to celebrate four weddings between some of Shakespeare's most beloved characters.

Show dates: July 12, 13, 14 to be performed at Bob Noble Park

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org