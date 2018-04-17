Willie Nelson and Family at the Owensboro Convention Center

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

 Willie Nelson and Family at the Owensboro Convention Center

Willie Nelson and Family are coming to the Owensboro Convention Center on Tuesday, April 17 at 7:30pm.

With a career spanning over six decades and over 200 albums, this iconic performer has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed credentials as an author, actor, and activist.  Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to experience Willie Nelson in concert. Some memorable performances are likely to include “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground,” “On the Road Again,” “Always on My Mind, and “Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.”

Tickets for Willie Nelson and Family will go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10am.  Tickets are $59, $79, and $120.  All tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932

For more information visit owensborocenter.com

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
270-297-9932
