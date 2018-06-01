Willis Gallery Features the Work of John Hockensmith

Join the Wills Gallery in welcoming the June local artist of the month, John Stephen Hockensmith.

John Stephen Hockensmith is one of the premier equine photographers in the United States. Born in 1954 in Cynthiana, Kentucky, Hockensmith took up photography at an early age and later studied art and photography at nearby Georgetown College. He began his professional career in 1975, working for the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a photographer and four years later, started the independent photography business in Georgetown known today as Fine Art Editions Gallery & Press.

Hockensmith has worked as a photographer for the Kentucky State Government, Georgetown College, Churchill Downs, Keeneland, and Al Khayal Magazine. Corporate clients include Toyota, Lexmark, The Kentucky Horse Park, and Universal Studios.

Through June 30

The Wills Gallery, Fine Art & Antiques | 190 Jefferson St

Tuesday-Thursday, 1PM-7PM | Friday-Saturday, 1PM-8PM

FREE

For more information call 859.396.6740 or visit TheWillsGallery.com