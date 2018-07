Willis Gallery Features the Work of John Tuska

Please join the Wills Gallery for this special selection of work created by local artist John Tuska. At the opening reception on Tuesday, July 10th, feel free to bring a friend and enjoy amazing art and complimentary refreshments.

Through July 31

The Wills Gallery, Fine Art & Antiques | 190 Jefferson St

Tuesday-Thursday, 1PM-7PM | Friday-Saturday, 1PM-8PM

FREE

For more information call 859.396.6740 or visit TheWillsGallery.com