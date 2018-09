Winchester/Clark County Scarecrow Festival

Fall is approaching and we have all kinds of things in the works for this years Scarecrow Festival. There will be games, face painting, food & drinks, music and so much more! Please invite your family and friends to this wonderful event that helps supports Stride.

Tickets are 5.00 a family. That’s right you heard me!! Only 5.00 a family!!!

For more information call (859) 744-0370 .