Winding Up Exhibition at Heike Pickett Gallery

Heike Pickett Gallery at is hosting its final exhibition at its CMW location after 35 years with a successful and strong presence in Lexington. WINDING UP features Steve Armstrong, Ron Isaacs, and Lawrence Tarpey.

As of December 31, the Pickett's are closing both of their locations in Lexington and Versailles but will continue representing their stable of artists and providing art advisory, curatorial, consultations, and appraisal services.

Start: Friday, November 16, 2018

End: Friday, December 28, 2018

Time: Monday through Friday: 9 am - 4 pm

For more information call (859) 233-1263 or visit heikepickettgallery.com