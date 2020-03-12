Wine & Words Series at Little Kentucky River Winery

Join the Oldham County History Center for this exciting talk by Kyle Ellison, author of "Changing Faces". Held at the Little Kentucky River Winery in La Grange, admission is $15 members/$17 non-members and includes lunch. Wine is available for purchase. Registration is encouraged - call 502.222.0286.

For more information call (502) 222-0286