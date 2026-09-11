Wine Wonderland at The Reindeer Farm
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The Reindeer Farm 2541 Old Union Church Rd., Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104
The Reindeer Farm
The Reindeer Farm Wine Wonderland logo
Wine Wonderland at The Reindeer Farm
Wine, reindeer and Christmas magic come together at Wine Wonderland, The Reindeer Farm’s adults-only kickoff to the holiday season! Sample wines from Kentucky wineries while enjoying charcuterie, pasta, shopping with local vendors and all-day farm fun. Not a wine drinker? Draft beer will also be available for purchase. Upgrade to VIP for an immersive Reindeer Encounter and commemorative tasting glass. It’s a festive day of wine, food, shopping and reindeer at the South’s only immersive reindeer experience!
For more information call 270-938-7480 or visit thereindeerfarm.com