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Wine Wonderland at The Reindeer Farm

Wine, reindeer and Christmas magic come together at Wine Wonderland, The Reindeer Farm’s adults-only kickoff to the holiday season! Sample wines from Kentucky wineries while enjoying charcuterie, pasta, shopping with local vendors and all-day farm fun. Not a wine drinker? Draft beer will also be available for purchase. Upgrade to VIP for an immersive Reindeer Encounter and commemorative tasting glass. It’s a festive day of wine, food, shopping and reindeer at the South’s only immersive reindeer experience!

For more information call 270-938-7480 or visit thereindeerfarm.com