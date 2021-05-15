Wings & Wheels at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport
Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031
Event organizers: Re'Jeana Craft and Kevin Florence
FREE Outdoor EventWings & Wheels
Wings and Wheels is a FREE Fly-in/Cruise-in. Guest will enjoy a day of planes, tractors, motorcycles, rc planes and classic to late model cars on display.
For more information call (859) 588-1359 or visit ky0i8.com/upcoming-events.html
