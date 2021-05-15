Wings & Wheels at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport

Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031

Wings and Wheels is a FREE Fly-in/Cruise-in. Guest will enjoy a day of planes, tractors, motorcycles, rc planes and classic to late model cars on display.

For more information call (859) 588-1359 or visit ky0i8.com/upcoming-events.html

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
