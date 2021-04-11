Winning Colors Derby Hat Soirée and Brunch at Kentucky Derby Museum

Shop the latest designs in Derby hats and jewelry while enjoying a gourmet brunch and unlimited mimosa bar. A DJ will energize the morning as models waltz through the room to showcase a variety of styles, including show-stopping looks from local milliners. Spring is in the air, so grab your girlfriends and head to the Winning Colors Derby Hat Soiree and Brunch at Kentucky Derby Museum!

Tickets $75/pp

Menu:

Leek, Mushroom and Gruyere Frittata served with Bacon and Breakfast Potatoes

Yogurt Parfait

Assorted Croissants and Danishes

Iced Tea/Coffee/Sodas

Unlimited Mimosa Bar and Assorted fruit juices

Free swag bag!

Note: The Museum is following all state and CDC safety guidelines and is a GBAC Star Certified Facility.

Registration ends on April 09, 2021

For more information call (502) 637-1111 or visit derbymuseum.org