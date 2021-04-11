Winning Colors Derby Hat Soirée and Brunch at Kentucky Derby Museum
to
Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Shop the latest designs in Derby hats and jewelry while enjoying a gourmet brunch and unlimited mimosa bar. A DJ will energize the morning as models waltz through the room to showcase a variety of styles, including show-stopping looks from local milliners. Spring is in the air, so grab your girlfriends and head to the Winning Colors Derby Hat Soiree and Brunch at Kentucky Derby Museum!
Tickets $75/pp
Menu:
Leek, Mushroom and Gruyere Frittata served with Bacon and Breakfast Potatoes
Yogurt Parfait
Assorted Croissants and Danishes
Iced Tea/Coffee/Sodas
Unlimited Mimosa Bar and Assorted fruit juices
Free swag bag!
Note: The Museum is following all state and CDC safety guidelines and is a GBAC Star Certified Facility.
Registration ends on April 09, 2021
For more information call (502) 637-1111 or visit derbymuseum.org