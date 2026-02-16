Winsday at Churchill Downs
to
Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Winsday at Churchill Downs at Churchill Downs
In partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville, local nonprofit organizations will be invited to fundraise and highlight the work they do to make Louisville a more vibrant place to live, work and play. By purchasing Winsday tickets through a registered nonprofit, guests will directly contribute to these vital agencies, with a portion of each ticket sale benefiting their incredible work.
For more information visit churchilldowns.com