Winsday at Churchill Downs

to

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Winsday at Churchill Downs at Churchill Downs

In partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville, local nonprofit organizations will be invited to fundraise and highlight the work they do to make Louisville a more vibrant place to live, work and play.  By purchasing Winsday tickets through a registered nonprofit, guests will directly contribute to these vital agencies, with a portion of each ticket sale benefiting their incredible work.

For more information visit churchilldowns.com 

Info

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Winsday at Churchill Downs - 2026-04-29 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winsday at Churchill Downs - 2026-04-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winsday at Churchill Downs - 2026-04-29 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winsday at Churchill Downs - 2026-04-29 12:00:00 ical