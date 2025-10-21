Winter Adventure Weekend 2026 at Carter Caves

Join us at Carter Caves State Resort Park for Winter Adventure Weekend, happening January 22–25, 2026. This annual event is packed with exciting outdoor and underground experiences designed for adventure seekers of all skill levels. Participants can choose from guided hikes, wild caving expeditions, paddling trips, rappelling, and even a 5K run/walk. For something truly unique, take part in yoga sessions inside the caves or dive into a variety of hands-on workshops. Winter Adventure Weekend is the perfect opportunity to embrace the chill and explore the natural beauty of Carter Caves during the winter season. Whether you’re looking for adrenaline-pumping activities or educational experiences, there’s something for everyone. Registration and lodging information can be found at winteradventureweekend.com or by contacting Carter Caves State Resort Park directly.

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov