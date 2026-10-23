Winter Art Market at Josephine Sculpture Park
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Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Winter Art Market at Josephine Sculpture Park
The free event will bring together 20 artisans, live music, hands-on artactivities, and fireside s’mores for an afternoon of holiday shopping and outdoorfun.
For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org
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Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink