Winter Block Party at Braxton Brewing

Braxton Brewing 27 W 7th St, Covington, Kentucky

 Winter Block Party at Braxton Brewing

Braxton Brewing Company is thrilled to be releasing it’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout on Saturday, December 2nd!

A very limited amount of 22 oz. bottles will be available beginning at noon. This year’s lineup will consist of the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout plus 6 variants.

Dark Charge celebrates Covington’s heritage as a crucial artery linking families and communities to the larger world. On Saturday, December 2nd, we’re excited to bring the community together for our 3rd Annual Winter Block Party!

We’ll host live music, pour guest taps, tap rare Braxton beers, pour Dark Charge variants, and host a variety of food partners serving food infused with or inspired by Dark Charge.

Coppin's at Hotel Covington, Smoke Justis, Wunderbar Covington, Flipdaddy's Burgers & Beers, Molly Malones Covington, KungFood Chu's AmerAsia and Graeter's Ice Cream will be serving up special items in a heated tent on 7th street.

For more information call  (859) 261-5600  or visit braxtonbrewing.com

Braxton Brewing 27 W 7th St, Covington, Kentucky
Nov2017

