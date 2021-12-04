Dark Charge Day at Braxton Brewing

Braxton Brewing Co. will once again celebrate Dark Charge Day , a celebration of their well-known Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – Dark Charge. This year’s variants continue to meet the reputation that has been set by the six previous Dark Charge Day celebrations. In total, four variants will once again be introduced: a Barrel Aged Dark Charge, Braxton Builders: Bourbon Barrel Aged Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee, Braxton Labs: Coconut Cream Puff, and Barrel House Orange Curacao.

For more information call (859) 261-5600 or visit braxtonbrewing.com