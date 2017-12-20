Winter Camps 2017 at the Frazier History Museum

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Winter Camps 2017 at the Frazier History Museum

Incredibly excited about winter break!?? We are inviting children, grades 1-6, to join a series of full-day programming. Come for just one day, or join us for all six as we explore

fun themes around cold weather, traditional games, music, tastes and unique festivities of winter-time and beyond from all corners of the globe. Come chill-out at these cool events!

Wednesday, December 20- Christmas Creative

Thursday, December 21- Holidays and History

Friday, December 22- There's a Holiday for That!?

Wednesday, December 27- Around the World in a Day (or Two...)

Thursday, December 28- Around the World in a Day (or Two...)

Friday, December 29- New Year, New Fun

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Vacation & Holiday
5027535663
