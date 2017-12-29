Winter Camps 2017 at the Frazier History Museum

Incredibly excited about winter break!?? We are inviting children, grades 1-6, to join a series of full-day programming. Come for just one day, or join us for all six as we explore

fun themes around cold weather, traditional games, music, tastes and unique festivities of winter-time and beyond from all corners of the globe. Come chill-out at these cool events!

Wednesday, December 20- Christmas Creative

Thursday, December 21- Holidays and History

Friday, December 22- There's a Holiday for That!?

Wednesday, December 27- Around the World in a Day (or Two...)

Thursday, December 28- Around the World in a Day (or Two...)

Friday, December 29- New Year, New Fun

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org