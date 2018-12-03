Winter Concert with the NouLou Chamber Players

So much of the holidays are about tradition, and The Filson Historical Society is starting a new one! Join us on December 3 for a winter concert with the NouLou Chamber Players. We invite you to share this evening with us at Oxmoor Farm.

This year, the NouLou Chamber Players will perform one substantial work: Beethoven's Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 for Clarinet, Horn, Bassoon, Violin, Viola, Cello and Bass. This was one of Beethoven's most beloved works in his day. Written in 1799, first performed in 1800 (along with his First Symphony), and published in 1802, it was the type of piece he couldn't get away from. People were obsessed then, and they still love it! It covers the gamut of emotions and is approximately 40-45 minutes long, with an intermission after the third movement. A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the library. This event is free for Filson members and $25 for non-members. Reception sponsored by Treyton Oak Towers

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org