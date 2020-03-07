Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena

to Google Calendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena

  Winter Jam 2020’s lineup also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; GRAMMY®-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; GRAMMY®-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black. Additionally, the PreJam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee. 

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Info

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
to Google Calendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena - 2020-03-07 19:00:00