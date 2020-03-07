Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena

Winter Jam 2020’s lineup also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; GRAMMY®-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; GRAMMY®-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black. Additionally, the PreJam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.

For more information visit rupparena.com