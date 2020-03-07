Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Winter Jam 2020 at Rupp Arena
Winter Jam 2020’s lineup also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; GRAMMY®-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; GRAMMY®-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black. Additionally, the PreJam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.
For more information visit rupparena.com