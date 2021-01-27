Winter Nature Photography – Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Join Ellen Sears, Yew Dell Volunteer and 30-year classroom instructor in Art and Math, for a workshop focused on getting folks outside to capture beautiful winter images with their smartphones. Ellen will discuss cell phone photography tricks and treatments, and she will provide a list of shots for participants to take on their own.

Our smartphone photographers can then submit their images for a gallery session, where everyone can see and share accomplishments.

Zoom session link will be emailed as the date approaches, and we will provide details about the gallery session during the workshop.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org