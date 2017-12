Winter Rook Tournament at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Tournament begins Friday night & runs through Saturday evening. House rules will apply. Registration fee is $25/team & a new deck of Rook cards. Register by January 15th to receive a $5 discount. Prizes will be given to the top three teams. Prizes determined by how many people register, so make sure to tell all your friends! Lodging discount available upon request.

For more information call 270-797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov