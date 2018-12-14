Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch at Bernheim

Join Bernheim on Friday, Dec. 14, from 6 – 8 p.m. and be enchanted with the stars in a special Fall Star Stories and Sky Watch. Participants will observe the evening sights and sounds with Bernheim’s knowledgeable and engaging Volunteer Naturalists in cooperation with the Louisville Astronomical Society. Stargazers can meet at the Garden Pavilion. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavilion. Ages 8 and up. No pets please.

Bernheim at Night programs are $10 for Bernheim members and $12 for non-members. Registration and payment is due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the start of all-night programs. Call (502) 955-8512 before 5 p.m. on the day of the program for last minute updates and changes due to weather. No pets please.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org