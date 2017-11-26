Winter Trade Days at Fort Boonesborough State Park

Visit a social and business gathering of merchants, traders, artisans, Native Americans, militia members, longhunters, scouts and other frontier characters. Listen to period music, visit camps, and shop for 18th century goods as you compare life today to 225 years ago. Go on a guided tour of the original fort site. See a weekend of 18th century history come to life! This event is free with regular paid admission to the fort.

For more information please call (859) 527-3131 or email bill.farmer@ky.gov