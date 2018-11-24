Winter Trade Days at the Fort Boonesborough

18th century merchants and traders in period clothing set up shops in the cabins and blockhouses of the fort. All items for sale are typical of items available in the 18th century. Fort opens at 9:00am each day. This is a great opportunity to do your 18th century holiday gift shopping! There is no admission charge for this event.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org