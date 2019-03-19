Winter Tree ID Workshop

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Winter Tree ID Workshop Tuesday, March 19; 6 – 7:30 pm $10/$20 – Members/Non-members Join Yew Dell horticulture staff for this engaging and informative walk that will focus on plants that strut their stuff in the heart of winter. From exfoliating bark to winter fruit, foliage and form, this is a program that will expand your idea of what the winter landscape can do. Online ticket sales end Friday, March 15 at 4 pm.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit  yewdellgardens.org

