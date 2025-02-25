× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop - In-Person Event

Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop at Yew Dell

$15 - $25 per person.

Mason Quiram, District Program Director for Oldham County Conservation District, and Chris Svidal, Currys Fork Watershed Coordinator, will lead a discussion on winter tree planting, including the benefits of planting trees during dormancy, winter tree care, how live stake plantings can prevent stream erosion, and planting techniques. Mason and Chris will also share details about the Conservation District’s spring live stake giveaway, as well as other resources available to residents.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org