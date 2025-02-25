Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop at Yew Dell

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop at Yew Dell

$15 - $25 per person.

Mason Quiram, District Program Director for Oldham County Conservation District, and Chris Svidal, Currys Fork Watershed Coordinator, will lead a discussion on winter tree planting, including the benefits of planting trees during dormancy, winter tree care, how live stake plantings can prevent stream erosion, and planting techniques. Mason and Chris will also share details about the Conservation District’s spring live stake giveaway, as well as other resources available to residents.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Home & Garden, Parents, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop at Yew Dell - 2025-02-25 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop at Yew Dell - 2025-02-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop at Yew Dell - 2025-02-25 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Tree Planting and Live Stakes Workshop at Yew Dell - 2025-02-25 10:30:00 ical