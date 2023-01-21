× Expand Mahr Park Arboretum Mahr Park Arboretum

Winter Trekking Guided Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

Warm up on the hiking trail as we take in the sights and sounds of winter at Mahr Park Arboretum in a guided hike through the parks 40-acre woods. Winter brings a unique beauty and landscape.

When? Saturday, January 21, 2023, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Winter gear is recommended.

Where? Meet us at the Mahr Welcome Center.

For more information call (270) 584-9017.