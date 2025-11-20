Winter Weather Preparedness

101 Series presents

Winter Weather Preparedness - led by Christine Wielgos National Weather Service

Thursday January 8, 2026 5:30-6:30

Join Christine Wielgos, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service as she discusses the dangers of various winter weather types and explains ways for you to prepare and stay safe in the winter season.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net