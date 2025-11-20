Winter Weather Preparedness
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
101 Series presents
Winter Weather Preparedness - led by Christine Wielgos National Weather Service
Thursday January 8, 2026 5:30-6:30
Join Christine Wielgos, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service as she discusses the dangers of various winter weather types and explains ways for you to prepare and stay safe in the winter season.
