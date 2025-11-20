Winter Weather Preparedness

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Winter Weather Preparedness

101 Series presents 

Winter Weather Preparedness - led by Christine Wielgos National Weather Service  

Thursday January 8, 2026 5:30-6:30

Join Christine Wielgos, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service as she discusses the dangers of various winter weather types and explains ways for you to prepare and stay safe in the winter season.

Info

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
