Winter Wonderland Walk at Creasey Mahan 

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
FREE/Donations encouraged.
Kick off the New Year with some well-deserved relaxation by joining Naturalist Austin Will for a refreshing escape into nature at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, KY. There’s nothing quite like the peace and clarity that comes from being surrounded by the outdoors, so... take a moment to reflect on your accomplishments and recharge your spirit. Together, we’ll venture into the woods—getting “lost” in nature while discovering a deeper sense of purpose and connection. Recommendation: Bring binoculars, water, and wear good hiking footwear.
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/